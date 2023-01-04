Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
nypd crime stoppers

Duo Sought for Brutal Early Morning New Year's Day Metal Pipe Beating on NYC Street

By NBC New York Staff

Duo Sought for NYC Pipe Attack

The NYPD is searching for a duo they say attacked a man with a metal pipe after a verbal dispute on New Year's Day in Queens.

According to the NYPD, police received a report Sunday at about 6:21 a.m. that a 22-year-old man was on Roosevelt Avenue, in Jackson Heights, when two unknown men approached him and subsequently beat him on the head and body multiple times with a metal pipe following a dispute.

The duo then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the man they allegedly beat suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The individuals are described as two males, about 18 to 28 years of age and of medium build. One of the individuals was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a tan hat, while the second was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Surveillance photos depicting the duo were published by police (see above).

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

nypd crime stoppersNew York CityQueens
