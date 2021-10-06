Duo Arrested After Stealing $43K From Goodwill on LI: Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Police arrested two women who they say stole more than $43,000 from Goodwill during a nine-month period.

Police said on Wednesday that Elana Sofia and Sandra Bonilla stole the money while employed at Goodwill Industries, in East Northport. The money was allegedly taken from the company’s bank deposits from November 2020 until August 2021.

An investigation led to Sofia's arrest on Oct. 4 and Bonilla's on Oct. 5.

Sofia, 29 and from Port Jefferson, and Bonilla, 33 and from Brentwood, were charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.