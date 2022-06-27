Crime and Courts

Dunkin' Customer Loses it on Drive-Thru Employee, Smashes Window at NJ Store

A man's breakdown in the drive-thru of a New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts could lead to criminal charges.

Newark officials say a man going through the drive-thru last week was caught on video throwing objects at an employee.

The tirade didn't stop there. He's also accused of getting out of his SUV and smashing one of the store's front windows with a wooden object.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said the incident happened last Wednesday at the South Orange Avenue location.

O'Hara released surveillance images Monday in hopes of identifying the wanted man. The suspect was last seen wearing black and white Adidas track pants, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

