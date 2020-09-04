Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Upstate New York

Drunk Woman Arrested After Repeatedly Calling NY Police for Hours

The 41-year-old was not calling about any emergencies, police said, but rather berated the emergency dispatcher while screaming and swearing

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A woman in upstate New York was arrested after drunkenly calling a police department and emergency responders, tying up phone lines for hours, according to police.

Christine Diliberto, of Saugerties, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after her repeated calls to the Ulster County town’s police department, the police said in a release. The 41-year-old was not calling about any emergencies, Saugerties Police said, but rather berated the emergency dispatcher, while screaming and swearing.

Afterward, Diliberto then started calling the Ulster County 911 call center, tying up dispatchers there as well.

News

daniel prude 17 hours ago

Passenger, Protester Tell Their Sides After News 4 Finds Car That Drove Through NYC Crowd

reopening 18 hours ago

Murphy Issues Warning as Indoor Dining, Movies Return in NJ for First Time in 6 Months

After occupying the responders and dispatchers’ time for hours, Saugerties police located the woman at her home on East Bridge Street and brought her into custody. She was hit with a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of government administration in the second degree, and then released.

This article tagged under:

Upstate New YorkCrime and CourtsUlster County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us