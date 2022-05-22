Drunk Driver Kills 3 Women in Late-Night Long Island Crash: Police

Three women riding in the backseat of a car on Long Island were killed late Saturday in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Authorities rushed to the New Hyde Park crash site shortly after 11 p.m. when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz smashed into a Lincoln Town Car with six people inside.

Police found mangled cars and multiple victims on the Jericho Turnpike. Three women were declared dead at the scene.

The two other passengers and driver of the Lincoln were taken to a local hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dante Lennon, the 22-year-old driver of the Mercedes, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Lennon will be arraigned as soon as medically possible. Attorney information for the Freeport man was not immediately known.