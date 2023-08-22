Driver who plowed into 7 people in NYC crosswalk charged with attempted murder: Police

The driver who injured seven people after plowing into them in the middle of a Manhattan crosswalk is facing attempted murder charges and more for the gruesome scene, according to police.

Imani Lucas also faces assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving for the late night Sunday mayhem she allegedly caused at West 36th Street and Sixth Avenue in midtown. The 29-year-old was turning onto Sixth Avenue in a Honda Accord when she struck pedestrians crossing the street.

One of the victims suffered critical injuries in the chaos just north of Herald Square and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, police said. Five others were also taken to area hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately clear. The victims ranged in age from their early 20s to early 60s. One person refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

Video showed paramedics tending to some of the victims on the street, treating significant injuries as clothing items were scattered across the ground.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Lucas continued driving after the crash, according to police, making it all the way to Queens before officers caught up with her on the Long Island Expressway. That's where she was involved in another crash, police said, this time with two other vehicles near Fresh Meadows. She was arrested at Horace Harding Expressway and 188th Street, according to police.

She was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash, with charges pending. No one was injured in the Queens incident and police said damage to the cars was minimal.

Police sources told NBC New York that Lucas may be struggling with mental health issues, as they said she told officers that "it's in God's hands" when she was placed under arrest. She tested negative for alcohol and was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.