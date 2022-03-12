Crime and Courts

Bronx

Driver Slams Into Woman Walking Dog in Bronx Park, 2 Parked Cars: Cops

The driver crashed into two parked cars after hitting a woman, police said.
A 22-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly running down a 58-year-old woman walking her dog – then slamming into two other vehicles in the Bronx.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 7 a.m. near Morris Avenue in the Claremont Village section of the borough.

The unidentified suspect struck the woman after entering the park, then left and hit two vehicles parked near Clay Avenue before trying to flee the scene, police say.

Before he could get away, he was apprehended by officers.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where police say she was stable with unspecified injuries.

It wasn't clear if her dog was also injured.

