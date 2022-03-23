Driver Arrested After Video Showed Him Running Over Man While Doing Donuts in NYC Street

The driver seen on video running over a 23-year-old man while doing donuts on Manhattan streets has been arrested, police said, after the victim suffered a fractured skull.

Video showed the driver, identified by police as Tyler Greer, performing the stunts near the corner of Vandam Street and Greenwich Street in Hudson Square just after minutes after midnight on March 19.

He was in a red two-door Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal reading "Tyler Spec," according to police, as a crowd gathered around him to watch and film him doing the tricks.

The video appears to show the victim move in the direction of the car spinning in circles when he falls down and gets run over by the driver. Police said the man suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was previously listed in critical condition.

The 22-year-old Greer, of Piscataway, New Jersey, allegedly fled the scene soon after. He was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges, police said, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Attorney information for Greer was not immediately available.