Dozens of Cats Rescued from Filthy Hoarding Conditions In Long Island Home

Long Island residents said a dilapidated house on their street was an eyesore that stunk up the neighborhood — but police said it was even worse on the inside, where a horrific animal hoarding situation was discovered.

More than two dozen cats (26 in all) were rescued from the home in Islip, living in filth and covered in feces, according to the police commissioner, with little food and no water. The felines were starving and dehydrated when first responders went to the home Tuesday night.

"Me, being the owner of a cat myself, I’m disgusted by this case and so glad we were able to rescue those cats," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Some looked frightened as they were taken out from the home, and others required medical attention for ailments they were suffering from their days in the house — which has since been condemned.

Gary and Daniel Verga, the father and adult son who lived at the home, are now facing multiple counts of animal cruelty.

An EMS crew first discovered the hoarding conditions during a visit to the house back in November. But it wasn’t until a contractor arrived a month later that police and prosecutors learned of the alleged animal abuse.

"I’m here 28 years and that house doesn’t get better. It gets worse," said neighbor Neil Capolongo. "I’m surprised it’s still standing to be honest with you."

Neighbors said the home has long been an eyesore in this neighborhood.

"It’s been like this for years, for years, years, years years. We thought it was a hoarder house," said neighbor Stephen Falk. "Even my wife would walk the dog and she would say, 'I get a strong smell of urine when I pass the house.'"

Falk's assessment was confirmed by police, who found the hoarder house filled floor to ceiling with garbage. All the cats were kept on the second floor, with "26 cats locked in 7 cages," according to Harrison, who described the overcrowding conditions.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to all the rescued cats. The father and son arrested are scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

"Oh I’m heartbroken. Making me sick to my stomach. I wish I would have know. I would have said something sooner," said Falk.