Doggone: Thieves Run Off With Dog Painting Outside NYC Bar for 5 Decades

Of all the things to steal from a New York City bar, two suspects chose a painting of a dog drinking Jameson Irish Whiskey.

The New York City Police Department says the thieves were seen on surveillance camera outside Alfie's Place located in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx on Saturday, Feb. 20. They used a ladder to climb on the storefront and removed the hand-painted portrait of Alfie, which had been there for more than five decades.

The bar's owner, Kenny Banker, told the Daily News that the dog painting, and the dog, belonged to the original owner.

"What may have started as a joke is a much more serious situation and unless it is returned immediately I will press charges," he wrote on Instagram, asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).