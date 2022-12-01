Dispute Leads to Stabbing in NYC Subway Station, Cops Say

What to Know Police are asking the public's help in location an unknown individual who, they say, stabbed a man in a New York City subway station after a dispute and physical fight.

The NYPD received a report on Tuesday, at around that time, inside the subway station at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue in Queens, a 37-year-old man was approached by an unknown person.

Subsequently, according to police, a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation, and the man was stabbed twice in the torso.

The altercation happened around 6:30 p.m.

Subsequently, according to police, a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

It was at that point that the man was stabbed twice in the torso with an unknown object by the unknown individual.

The suspect fled the scene and the man walked to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for medical attention where he is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the unknown individual as a male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket, grey pants, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Surveillance photos, taken from the incident location, depicting the individual is attached and available at DCPI.

The NYPD asks anyonw with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).