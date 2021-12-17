Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Rockland County

Deputy Mayor of NY Town Indicted on 120 Weapons Counts

The 47-year-old New York man was indicted on 85 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Dozens of illegal firearms reportedly in the possession of a deputy mayor in Rockland County.

Prosecutors in New York have announced an indictment against a deputy mayor in Rockland County that includes 120 charges, all related to purchasing illegal gun parts.

The district attorney said Brian Downey, the deputy mayor of Village of Airmont, is accused of being in possession of dozens of illegal firearms.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Back in September, federal agents executed a search warrant of Downey's home where they allegedly found 12 firearm silencers, 19 assault rifles and at least 85 high-capacity magazines. The prosecutor also said agents found several false federal law enforcement credentials and court officer shields, as well as an ID card.

Fake law enforcement credentials reported in possession of a deputy mayor.
Fake law enforcement credentials reported in possession of a deputy mayor.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said his office was tipped off that Customs and Border Protection stopped a package in transit to Downey taht contained a silencer. The package was allegedly described as a “motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe."

News

covid-19 surge 8 hours ago

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Ends 2021 Season After Breakthrough Infections

omicron 8 hours ago

‘This Is a Whole New Animal:' NY Reports Highest Single-Day Case Total of Pandemic

An investigation, conducted before the Sept. 2 search of his home, reported found the package stopped by CBP was not the first delivered to Downey's home.

Contact information for Downey's attorney was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us