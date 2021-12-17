Deputy Mayor of NY Town Indicted on 120 Weapons Counts

Prosecutors in New York have announced an indictment against a deputy mayor in Rockland County that includes 120 charges, all related to purchasing illegal gun parts.

The district attorney said Brian Downey, the deputy mayor of Village of Airmont, is accused of being in possession of dozens of illegal firearms.

Back in September, federal agents executed a search warrant of Downey's home where they allegedly found 12 firearm silencers, 19 assault rifles and at least 85 high-capacity magazines. The prosecutor also said agents found several false federal law enforcement credentials and court officer shields, as well as an ID card.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said his office was tipped off that Customs and Border Protection stopped a package in transit to Downey taht contained a silencer. The package was allegedly described as a “motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe."

An investigation, conducted before the Sept. 2 search of his home, reported found the package stopped by CBP was not the first delivered to Downey's home.

Contact information for Downey's attorney was not immediately known.