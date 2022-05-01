Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Delivery Worker Shot Dead on NYC Street En Route to Next Drop Off: Police

Delivery worker's bike lay behind after a fatal shooting in Queens.

A man was gunned down on a street in Queens late Saturday on the way to drop off a delivery order, police said.

Zhiwen Yan, 45, was traveling through Forest Hills when he was fatally shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m.

Cops responded to the intersection of 108th Street and 67 Drive after a 911 call reported shots fired in the area.

Police discovered the 45-year-old man unresponsive next to his bike. EMS units took Yan to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police have not released additional details regarding a possible suspect.

Investigators are looking into whether the shot that killed Yan was a "stray bullet."

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNew York Cityforest hillsdelivery worker
