Deli Worker Shot and Killed at Bronx Store: Police

A worker at a Bronx deli was shot and killed as he stood behind the counter while the gunman fired multiple shots, police said.

The man was shot around 6:30 p.m. inside the store at the corner of East 137th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, according to police. The gunman walked into the shop and fired off a number of rounds, two of which struck the worker in body and face, police said.

The 34-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, was left unconscious. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A woman who said she would go to the store often said the victim was a nice person who seemed to get along with everyone.

"You don’t even have to say what you want, he knows what you want right away," said the woman, who only wanted to be identified as Jasmine. "He’s friendly with everybody, I see him all the time. He laughs, he jokes."

The shooter, described as at least 5’5 and wearing a blue reflective jacket with a fur collar, immediately fled from the scene and is being sought by authorities. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was in the store at the time of the gunfire.

An investigation is ongoing.