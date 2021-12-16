Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Ghislaine Maxwell

Defense Set to Make Case Maxwell Is Taking Fall for Epstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York City jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Starting Thursday, the British socialite's attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame.

Maxwell's trial will resume with the defense calling its own witnesses in federal court in Manhattan. The government's case lasted only two weeks and the defense case could last just two days. Both sides streamlined their witness lists without revealing why, making the trial end well short of an original six-week estimate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The start of the defense case has already sparked the usual speculation about whether the high-profile defendant will take the witness stand in her own defense — a gamble that is almost never taken. Either way, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan will have to receive direct confirmation from Maxwell about her decision before the defense can rest.

Wednesday marked the eighth of Ghislaine Maxwell's federal trial. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

Local

Cy Vance 33 mins ago

DA's Last Big Decision: Whether to Charge Trump

Business 11 hours ago

New York City Is Banning Natural Gas Hookups for New Buildings to Fight Climate Change

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she acted as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse during sexual massages.

Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend before becoming a trusted employee. Witnesses testified the pair exploited them between 1994 to 2004 at Epstein’s homes, including an estate in Palm Beach, Florida; his posh Manhattan townhouse; and a Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch.

The defense has insisted that Maxwell is being made a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Her lawyers have sought to show that the accusers exaggerated her involvement at the behest of lawyers seeking payouts for the women from civil claims against the Epstein estate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ghislaine MaxwellGhislaine Maxwell trial
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us