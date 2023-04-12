‘Deathtrap Waiting to Happen': 4 Charged in Worker's 2019 Bronx Construction Site Death

Nearly three years ago, a construction worker in the Bronx was crushed to death under mounds of debris while working at an apartment building. Now, four men have been charged in his death — which investigators say was entirely preventable.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said it is the first time in her office's history that manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges have been filed in a construction fatality.

In Aug. 2019, a four-story building under construction on 208th Street collapsed, killing worker Segundo Huerta. Prosecutors said workers brought nearly a ton of concrete blocks and bricks to the third floor, which was not properly secured.

They described the construction site as a "deathtrap waiting to happen." The weight caused the floors to collapse, leaving Huerta — a 46-year-old father of five — trapped in a pile of steel and rubble.

"An unqualified company allegedly used fraudulent credentials, ignored oversight requirements and building codes to build a dangerously unstable structure," said DA Clark.

The owner of the company the DA alleged was doing the actual construction was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter. He was arraigned and is out on supervised release.

The owner of another company that acted as general contractor, and the construction superintendent, face criminally negligent homicide charges. A now former city worker is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

"A former employee of New York City's Department of Design and Construction was allegedly paid $3,000 for the use of his credentials — and allegedly never visited the site," said Clark.

"Today’s announcement sends a strong message to construction industry: Negligence at the worksite and farming out of credentials will not be tolerated," said Kazimir Vilenchik, the acting commissioner for the city's Department of Buildings.

After Huerta’s death, “Carlos’ Law" was enacted to increase fines and corporate liability in construction accidents. Huerta's widow, surrounded by three of their five children, said she is still seeking justice for her husband.

One of the defendants — the owner of one of the construction companies — is still at large. Authorities said they hope to make an arrest soon.