Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

Deadly Punch by Off-Duty Firefighter Amid Drunken NYC Brawl Ruled a Homicide: Cops

The seven-year FDNY firefighter and former Marine was suspended without pay after his initial arrest

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The March death of a 55-year-old man who was allegedly punched by an off-duty firefighter during a drunken brawl outside a Queens bar has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD said Thursday.

Devin Deegan and 35-year-old Justin Deieso, a seven-year FDNY firefighter and former Marine, according to the Daily News, allegedly got into a drunken fight at the Terrace Inn Bar right after closing time on Saturday, March 27. It wasn't exactly clear what prompted the dispute, but Deiseo allegedly punched Deegan in the head.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Deegan fell and hit his head on the pavement. Officers responding to the 911 call found him with "trauma to the back of his head." He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

News

Decision 2021 Jun 15

Candidates Trade Barbs in Final Debate Before NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary

Domino Park 6 hours ago

Man Dies After Chasing Volleyball Into East River: Police Sources

His official cause of death has not been released. Deiseo was charged with assault after the brawl. It's not clear if charges could be upgraded now that the case has been classified as a homicide. At the time of his initial arrest, the FDNY said Deiseo had been suspended without pay amid an ongoing departmental investigation.

Deiseo's attorney has claimed his client acted in self-defense, the Daily News reported.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCrime and CourtsFDNYAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us