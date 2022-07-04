Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said.

According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.

Both were transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where the man, who was later identified as Roberto Figueroa, was pronounced deceased and the woman was listed in stable condition, police said.

A subsequent preliminary investigation revealed a dispute occurred outside of 38-27 98 Street between the male victim and a 20-year-old male who stabbed both victims with an unknown object.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of three individuals from Queens. Marlon Sanchez, 24, Johan Ortiz, 20, and Ivan Ortiz, 36, are all facing gang assault and assault charges in connection to the incident. Attorney information for them was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.