Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided what they said was an illegal "marijuana farm" in upstate New York that was allegedly supplying the drug to illegal smoke shops across New York City.

Nearly 30,000 marijuana plants were discovered on the property in Walworth, near Rochester, which included greenhouses for the alleged cultivation operation, officials said.

“While cannabis may be recognized as legal in New York State, large scale marijuana grows that violate federal law are not legal and will remain targets of our enforcement efforts,” said DEA New York Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino.

Ferrydoon Ardehali, 55, from Staten Island was charged by federal prosecutors of helping to run the alleged illegal pot-growing and smuggling operation. Colby Riggle, 27, from California is also facing drug-related counts which, if convicted, could carry 10 years or more in prison.

More than 3,700 pounds of processed marijuana was also seized during the search, investigators said. Images from the property along Daansen Road shows rows of marijuana growing in greenhouses.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier in the week again highlighted the problem of illegal smoke shops. He said in 2024, the city shut down nearly 1,400 shops and seized over $95 million in illegal products from illicit stores.

An attorney for Ardehali said his client "looks forward to exercising his legal rights at the appropriate times throughout this legal process and addressing this matter in Court."

As for Riggle, his attorney said he was just a farmhand working at the farm, and had no part in the ownership or company running the farm. Riggle was released from custody on Friday.

"He looks forward to defending himself and the accusations in court as this case moves forward," said attorney Fonda Dawn Kubiak. "He is not involved in the ownership of the farm and is not part the company controlling the farm."

FBI agents and Customs officers along with the Wayne County Sheriff assisted DEA in the investigation.