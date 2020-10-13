Daycare Teacher Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Tests Positive for Methadone: Prosecutor

What to Know A 44-year-old New Jersey man, who is a teacher at a daycare, has been charged after his toddler son was hospitalized and tested positive for methadone, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

A 44-year-old New Jersey man, who is a teacher at a daycare, has been charged after his toddler son was hospitalized and tested positive for methadone, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez, of Guttenberg, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child , a crime of the second degree. He was arrested around 7 p.m. on Monday by Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU detectives at the Hackensack Police Department.

Delgado-Gonzalez is a teacher at the League of Extraordinary Children – a daycare in Guttenberg.

Attorney information for Delgado-Gonzalez was not immediately known.

According to the prosecutor's office, just before 10 a.m. Monday, members of the Guttenberg Police Department responded to a basement apartment on 68th Street between Park Avenue and Broadway on reports of an unresponsive child. The allegedly officers found an unresponsive 3-year-old boy and contacted the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The child was taken for treatment first to Palisades Medical Center and then was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he remains in stable condition, the prosecutor's office said.

During the investigation, New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency allegedly informed detectives that the child’s blood toxicology test was positive for methadone.