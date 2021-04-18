Daycare Drug Bust Nets Huge Stash of Cocaine, Guns, Cash: Cops

A Long Island daycare was being used as a front for drug dealing, and an early Saturday raid netted huge quantities of drugs, guns and cash, police said.

Suffolk County cops raided the Channel Day Care in Bay Shore at sunrise Saturday, seizing two handguns with extended clips, bullets, 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of fentanyl and $173,000 cash.

The daycare owner, Magodeiry Landron, 50, and her son, Rafael Landron, 34, were both arrested on a variety of drug and firearm charges. A child was in the house at the time, related to both, and was released to family.

Cops subsequently executed another warrant at the home of another of Magodeiry Landron's sons, Anthony Dominguez of Brentwood, seizing $66,000, a gun with two extended clips and ammo. He and his girlfriend, Crystal Rivera, were arrested on various gun and child welfare charges. Two children living in the home were also released to family.

All four are due to be arraigned Sunday.

The daycare facility, serving the Brentwood School District, has a listed capacity of 12 children, according to the state Office of Children and Family Services website. Inspection records on the OCFS site indicate the facility was hit with violations at least 13 separate times in the last six years.

Those same records indicate the facility's most recent in-person inspection was roughly 18 months ago.