Daughter Booked for Murder After Mom Found Lying Dead in NYC Home: Cops

Investigators said the motive in the killing was still under investigation

A 26-year-old woman has been booked on a murder charge in the death of her mother, found two days after her death in their Bronx apartment building, authorities said.

Charlene Novoa, accused in the death of 66-year-old Silma Garcia, was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday, police announced. Her mother was found in the building off Park Avenue.

Police said the victim was found lying face down with multiple cuts on her forehead. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive in the murder investigation is not yet known, police said Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

Attorney information for Novoa was not immediately available.

