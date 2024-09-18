Dad admits to stabbing wife to death in front of son in backyard of Long Island home

A Long Island man admitted to stabbing his wife to death in the backyard of their home, in front of the couple's teenage son, according to prosecutors.

Ryszard Murawski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Wioleta Murawski, in their Lindenhurst backyard on Jan. 3, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced Tuesday.

Police got a call around 8:30 p.m. that night from the couple's 15-year-old son, who told officers his father had stabbed his mother before taking off in a black GMC pickup truck, according to court documents and Murawski's admission. The distraught teen begged for help as he desperately tried to save his mother's life, but to no avail.

The son told police he had been at a friend's house and had just returned home when he heard his mother screaming for help in the backyard. He ran to see what was going on, and saw his father stabbing her with a large, serrated knife, according to prosecutors.

The boy jumped on his father and grappled with him until the mother was able to break free. She stumbled across the street before collapsing, her son by her side, court documents state.

Wioleta Murawski was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police attempted to stop Murawski as he drove off in the truck, but he refused to pull over, so officers continued to give chase. Multiple units went after Murawski for more than seven miles before he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the side of a building, according to the DA.

"This is a tragic case of domestic violence that ended with the senseless death of Wioleta Murawski and horrific trauma to their child. This defendant will now have to pay for his actions in prison,” said District Attorney Tierney.

Murawski pleaded guilty Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced to 22 years to life in prison. The 44-year-old is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17. Murawski is represented by Lindsay Henry.