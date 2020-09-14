DA: Wig-Wearing Brooklyn Man Charged With Murderous Spree That Left 3 Dead

What to Know An East New York man has been arraigned on murder charges after he allegedly went on a murderous spree shooting and killing three people in June, while donning a blond wig in at least one of the incidents, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday.

Charles Hernandez, 47, of East New York, Brooklyn was arraigned on two indictments in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

An East New York man has been arraigned on murder charges after he allegedly went on a murderous spree shooting and killing three people in June, while donning a blond wig in at least one of the incidents, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday.

Charles Hernandez, 47, of East New York, Brooklyn was arraigned on two indictments in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was ordered held without bail and to return to court on Oct. 22. The defendant faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Attorney information for Hernandez was not immediately known.

Hernandez' charges stem from an incident that took place late June. According to the findings following an investigation, on June 20, at around 11 a.m., outside of his home in the vicinity of Milford Street and Blake Avenue, in East New York, Kenneth Singleton, 35, was washing his car when Hernandez allegedly approached Singleton from behind and shot and killed him.

According to the district attorney's office, subsequently on June 27, at around 12:30 p.m., Stephanie Perkins, 39, and Chioke Thompson, 23, were sitting on a stoop on Van Siclen Street, near Belmont Avenue, in East New York, when Hernandez allegedly approached them and opened fire, shooting and killing both. The defendant was allegedly wearing a blond wig, a long coat and carrying an assault rifle.

Hernandez was apprehended on July 9 in West Virginia by the Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"This defendant allegedly went on a murderous crime spree, ruthlessly killing two men and a woman over the course of a week," district attorney Gonzalez said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly brazenly shot them in broad daylight. We will now seek to bring him to justice. My condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones to this nonsensical gun violence."

Additionally, Gonzalez said that Liza Jenkins, 47, of East New York, was also arraigned last week on an indictment charging her with second-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly helping Hernandez get rid of the clothing he allegedly wore during the June 20 homicide. She was released without bail and ordered to return to court on Oct. 22. Attorney information for her was not immediately known.