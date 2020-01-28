DA: NYC Couple Used Mouse Trap Glue in Mailbox Fishing Scheme

What to Know A married New York City couple was indicted for allegedly using mouse trap glue in a mailbox fishing scheme, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office

A married New York City couple was indicted for allegedly using mouse trap glue in a mailbox fishing scheme, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Yoli Gomez Osoria, 27, and Andrea Rose Gomez, 28, both of The Bronx, were arraigned and charged with 36 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of stolen property, nine counts of criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar's tools and attempted petit larceny.

The two were released on their own recognizance and are due back in court on Feb. 14. If convicted, they face a maximum of five to 15 years in prison.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately known.

According to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, on Dec. 25, 2019, a Nassau County Police Department patrol officer, while on routine rounds, observed Osoria standing in front of mailboxes outside of the Atlantic Beach Post Office, with both hands inside one of the boxes.

When the Osoria noticed the officer, he allegedly ran away and threw a plastic bottle over a fence.

The bottle, which was later recovered by police, was allegedly filled with an unknown liquid and coated with a sticky substance on the outside, with a white string attached, prosecutors say.

Osoria was subsequently apprehended by the officer near his car that his wife, Gomez, was sitting in with the passenger door open, Singas said.

Inside the vehicle, behind a loose panel in the center console, officers allegedly discovered a brown paper bag containing 35 $100 bills, one $50 bill, and a $100 check -- which neither was the payee nor the account holder of. The 36 bills were later determined to be forged, according to prosecutors.

The couple was arrested, and during the arrest process, police allegedly found an additional check in Osoria’s possession, which neither was the payee or the account holder of.

Additionally, police found seven sealed envelopes, covered in the same sticky substance as the plastic bottle inside Gomez’s purse, and a further investigation determined the envelopes and checks to be stolen, according to prosecutors. Allegedly, one of the envelopes contained a $2,800 check.

Additionally, during the vehicle search, police found a glue mouse trap, believed to be of the same consistency as what was found on the bottle, prosecutors say.

In total, the district attorney's office believes five people were victimized by the couple.

