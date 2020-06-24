DA: Man Charged in ‘Brazen' Kidnapping Attempt, Tries to Drag Girl Out of Queens Home

What to Know A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted kidnapping and other crimes for allegedly dragging a 7-year-old girl from her bed and out the front door of her home in a brazen abduction attempt Monday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted kidnapping and other crimes for allegedly dragging a 7-year-old girl from her bed and out the front door of her home in a brazen abduction attempt Monday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Pete Haughton, of Brentwood, Long Island, was arraigned late Monday afternoon before a Queens Criminal Court judge on a complaint charging him with burglary in the first degree, attempted kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was ordered held without bail and ordered a psychiatric examination.

Haughton's next court date is scheduled for July 23. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Attorney information for the defendant was not immediately available.

According to the charges, at around 7 a.m. on Monday the defendant entered a Lawrence Street home in the Flushing section of Queens. He did not have permission to enter, but made his way into the bedroom of the sleeping 7-year-old girl and allegedly grabbed her, Katz said.

He then allegedly dragged the young girl out of the room and toward the front door as she screamed and pushed her down a short flight of stairs outside the home’s entrance.

His brazen plan was thwarted by several family members, who were awakened by the girl's screams and ran outside, ultimately calling the police.

Haughton fled the scene, but was subsequently arrested a few blocks away.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare. The defendant allegedly illegally entered the family’s home and grabbed the girl as she slept in her bed," Katz said in a statement. "If not for her loved ones hearing her screams and acting to save her, this could have had a truly tragic outcome. The defendant was quickly apprehended and the girl is safe with her family.”