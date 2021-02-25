Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Current, Ex-NYC Correction Officers Among the Arrested in Street Gang Bust: Sources

The NYC Correction officer arrested Thursday is accused of smuggling drugs into the Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

By Joe Valiquette

Getty Images

What to Know

  • In a third round of arrests since June of last year, six more members and associates of the Bully Gang, including both a current and a former New York City correction officer, were arrested early Thursday by federal and city investigators, law enforcement sources say.
  • The Bully Gang is a New York City-based street gang that traffics in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and guns across the Northeast United States.  
  • The current NYC Correction officer arrested Thursday is accused of smuggling drugs into the Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

In a third round of arrests since June of last year, six more members and associates of the Bully Gang, including both a current and a former New York City correction officer, were arrested early Thursday by federal and city investigators, law enforcement sources say.

The Bully Gang is a New York City-based street gang that traffics in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and guns across the Northeast United States.  

In June and October of last year agents of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, NYPD officers, and NYC Department of Investigations officers arrested a total of 47 members and associates of the gang on federal narcotics, weapons, and money laundering charges.  Those arrested Thursday face similar charges.

News

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

City Hall Blasts NYC Variant ‘Pathogen Porn' Report as Scientists Criticize Data Release

Morris County 21 hours ago

Tragic New Details Revealed in Case of Mom Found Dead in NJ Pond With 11-Year-Old Son

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The current NYC Correction officer arrested Thursday is accused of smuggling drugs into the Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

Authorities brought the individuals arrested to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn to be processed. Details of the charges and investigation are expected to be released by the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn later Thursday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityRikers IslandDrug Chargesbully gang
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us