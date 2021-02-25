Current, Ex-NYC Correction Officers Among the Arrested in Street Gang Bust: Sources

What to Know In a third round of arrests since June of last year, six more members and associates of the Bully Gang, including both a current and a former New York City correction officer, were arrested early Thursday by federal and city investigators, law enforcement sources say.

In a third round of arrests since June of last year, six more members and associates of the Bully Gang, including both a current and a former New York City correction officer, were arrested early Thursday by federal and city investigators, law enforcement sources say.

In June and October of last year agents of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, NYPD officers, and NYC Department of Investigations officers arrested a total of 47 members and associates of the gang on federal narcotics, weapons, and money laundering charges. Those arrested Thursday face similar charges.

Authorities brought the individuals arrested to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn to be processed. Details of the charges and investigation are expected to be released by the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn later Thursday.