Cuomo Won't Be Arrested or Paraded for Cameras After Sex Crime Charge, Sheriff Says

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo won't be arrested or marched in front of cameras after being charged with a misdemeanor sex crime, the Albany County sheriff said Friday morning.

Cuomo was charged with misdemeanor forcible touching on Thursday for an alleged incident at the state's Executive Mansion last December.

He is due in court Nov. 17 to answer for the charge, but Sheriff Craig Apple Sr. said Cuomo's detractors shouldn't anticipate seeing the former governor in handcuffs.

"I don't believe they'll be a perp walk or handcuffs, we're not looking to showboat anything," Apple told Talk1300 radio. The sheriff did say Cuomo would be fingerprinted and photographed when he surrenders.

Cuomo's attorney and spokesman both blasted the charges against the state's 56th governor as politically motivated.

"You want to threaten me and everything else, I could care less about that. In terms of politics, I don't even know what that means. This does not help me politically, this does not hurt my politically. We did our job," Apple said.

"People are making it out to be the crime of the century. This is standard, you know how that camp is. They attack your credibility, they attack everything and try to just throw cover over what really occurred," he said in response to attacks from Cuomo's team.

The sheriff also found himself facing criticisms from the victim's lawyer, Brian Premo, for not notifying Brittany Commisso before the charges were filed.

"As far as him not getting a heads up, we've have had no contact with him but we've had numerous, dozens upon dozens of phone calls with the victim," Apple said. The sheriff added that he'd spoken with the victim several times the day the charges were leaked.

"We didn't want everybody to know exactly what we were doing because we didn't want all this circus, and needless to say the documents are filed in police court and somebody from court leaked the document immediately."

The Albany County district attorney said Thursday night he had no idea charges were being filed.

