Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Cuba Gooding Jr. Could Owe Millions After Ignoring Rape Lawsuit

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s failure to respond to a rape lawsuit could cost the actor $6 million in damages

By Michael R. Sisak

What to Know

  • Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. could owe a woman millions of dollars in damages after not responding to a rape allegation from 2013
  • Gooding was originally sued in August 2020 and failed to meet a deadline set for May 2021
  • Gooding has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in a New York state court this October

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.

Judge Crotty said that under the law, the 53-year-old Gooding’s failure to respond and defend himself in the lawsuit constituted an admission of liability.

The judge gave Gooding a final deadline of Sept. 7 to participate in the case. After that, the judge said, he’ll decide on damages.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, identified in court papers as Jane Doe, alleged Gooding raped her without protection after meeting her at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge and luring her to his hotel room under false pretenses.

She is seeking $6 million in damages.

News

fencing 2 hours ago

US Fencers Wear Pink Masks After Teammate is Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Tokyo Olympics 3 hours ago

From Tragedy to Triumph: Annie Lazor Wins Bronze 3 Months After Father's Death

No lawyer was listed for Gooding in the federal court docket. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer in his New York City criminal case.

Attorney Mark Heller, who represent Gooding in the criminal case, said the events alleged in the lawsuit “never took place” and suggested the plaintiff was somebody “looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case.”

Citing case law, Crotty said in his order Thursday that he will invite both sides to argue over damages in court before deciding what Gooding owes.

The accuser originally sued Gooding in August 2020. The case was dismissed and then quickly reopened in March over a technical issue. Gooding was served with court papers April 22 and failed to respond to an initial May 13 deadline, Crotty said in his order.

In his criminal case, being tried in state court in New York, Gooding is accused of violating three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. One of the women alleged Gooding pinched her buttocks. Another said he squeezed her breast.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty. An Oct. 18 hearing is scheduled to set a trial date.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsnewslocalCuba Gooding Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us