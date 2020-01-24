Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Connecticut

CT Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Cops, Suggesting He’s Part of ISIS: Police

Among the anti-police screeds was "ISIS we will kill cops!" and "Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha"

handcuffs-generic-on-black.jpg 20 may
Getty Images

A Connecticut man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and suggesting he's a member of the Islamic State terrorist group in messages scrawled in local buildings.

Milford police said 31-year-old Miguel Silva, of Stratford, was apprehended Thursday and faces terrorism, harassment, threatening and breach of peace charges. He's currently being held in custody on $50,000 bail.

Police say Silva wrote threatening messages in local buildings on Jan. 19.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

child abuse 51 mins ago

NYPD Cop, Fiancee Charged With Murder in Mystery Death of 8-Year-Old Long Island Boy

Giants 51 mins ago

‘For Me, It’s Only a Giant’: Eli Manning Bids Farewell After 16 Years

Among the anti-police screeds was "ISIS we will kill cops!" and "Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha" and "ISIS will blow up the Milford police station."

It's not clear if Silva has a lawyer, but police say he maintains he is not a terrorist.

Police say Silva has also admitted he was under the influence of drugs and had been recently fired from his job when he wrote the threats.

The messages appear to be in response to the fatal shootings of three people by police in Connecticut this month.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutISISCrime and CourtsFairfield CountyMilford
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us