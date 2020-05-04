Uptick in Murders and Burglaries Driving Crime in NYC During COVID-19 Pandemic: NYPD

What to Know Although, major crimes in New York City saw a whopping decrease for the month of April compared to 2019, the city has seen an uptick in murders and burglaries, according to the latest NYPD statistics

These decreases appear to be common during the COVID-19 pandemic, when residents are urged to keep with social distancing and isolation norms in an effort to mitigate the contagion

Murders, auto thefts and burglaries increased, with a 169 percent increase in commercial burglaries (564 compared to 210). Meanwhile, murders were up 4.1 percent (102 compared to 98) for the first four months of 2020 when compared to the first four months of 2019, according to the NYPD

Although, major crimes in New York City saw a whopping decrease for the month of April compared to 2019, the city has seen an uptick in murders and burglaries, according to the latest NYPD statistics.

According to the data released Monday, major index crimes decreased 28.5 percent for the month of April when compared to the same period last year. In total, there were 5,121 crimes reported throughout April 2020 compared to 7,162 in April 2019.

The data also found that during that one month period, there was a 26 percent decrease in the number of robberies (679 compared to 913); a 32 percent decrease in felony assaults (1,130 compared to 1,652); and a 52 percent decrease in grand larcenies (1,566 compared to 3,250.)

Overall crime also fell in every borough, within the transit system and across public housing.

Additionally, New York City saw a 9.7 percent decrease in the number of shooting incidents for April, (56 compared to 62).

These decreases appear to be common during the COVID-19 pandemic, when residents are urged to keep with social distancing and isolation norms in an effort to mitigate the contagion. For the month of March 2020, major index crime in New York City saw an overall 4.2 decrease when compared to the same period in 2019, with the steepest declines taking place during the time the citywide Coronavirus protections were implimented.

However, despite the reductions for the month of April, New York City is experiencing a 2.6 percent uptick in overall crimes for the first four months of 2020 (28,282 compared to 27,576).

Last month, murders, auto thefts and burglaries also increased, with a 169 percent increase in commercial burglaries (564 compared to 210). Meanwhile, murders were up 4.1 percent (102 compared to 98) for the first four months of 2020 when compared to the first four months of 2019, according to the NYPD.

Regarding the uptick in burglaries, it appears that commercial establishments particularly targeted during these crimes are small merchants, bodegas and restaurants that are already enduring difficulties amid this public health crisis, according to the NYPD.

Overall, despite the downward trend in the numbers of arrests made, NYPD officers have made 44 percent more burglary arrests during the month of April compared to the same time period last year (520 compared to 361).

“With unparalleled commitment, strength and fairness that is at the core of our agency’s mission, the men and women of the NYPD are maintaining operational continuity and public safety during this ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “Though the pandemic has put considerable strain on the department, and taken 38 colleagues who we will never forget, our uniformed officers and civilian employees have demonstrated extraordinary professionalism in adopting innovative policing functions to remain on the front lines, to allay uncertainty and fear and to relentlessly serve New Yorkers for as long as this unprecedented crisis goes on.”

Overall, the latest data also suggests that New York City has seen a reduction in overall domestic violence complaints in April, though NYPD leaders remain concerned that these figures reflect underreporting by victims. Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, domestic violence has remained one of the NYPD’s top priorities especially since victims may be remaining alone inside homes with their abusers. For information on domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis and where to get help, click here.

The statistics released Monday also show that hate crimes in New York City declined in the first quarter of 2020, compared with the same period a year ago. However, it has seen an uptick in hate and bias incidents targeting individuals of Asian descent in relation to coronavirus. As of Monday, the NYPD has investigated 14 COVID-19/Asian-bias related hate crimes, involving 15 victims, and has made 11 arrests in relation to these incidents.

April's crime statistics also show rape reports decreased by 55.2 percent (65 compared to 145). Although the NYPD says, rapes continues to be underreported. The NYPD Special Victims Division's 24-hour hotline is 212-267-RAPE (7273).