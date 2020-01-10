Crime and Courts
Court: NJ Woman Charged in Fiance’s Murder Should Remain Jailed

A New Jersey appellate court ruled Friday that a woman accused of stabbing her fiance and then leaving him in a car outside a hospital should remain jailed until her murder trial.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision that Ciara Williams, 27, of Brick, should be freed until her case is heard. The judge that issued that ruling had also issued a stay of it while the appeals court considered the case, so Williams has remained in custody since her arrest last fall.

The appellate court cited Williams' lengthy criminal history in reversing the order, and also noted she has failed to appear in court 11 times overall.

Williams stabbed Dennis Power, 35, as they argued in their Brick Township apartment on Sept. 29, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Williams then drove Power to the hospital before returning to the apartment and cleaning it, prosecutors have said, adding that she then avoided authorities for more than 24 hours.

Power was unconscious but still breathing when hospital staff found him in the vehicle, but he died shortly afterward.

A defense attorney has said Williams had obvious facial injuries following the argument and acted in self-defense.

