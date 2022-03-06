Crime and Courts

Cops Arrest Man Accused of Racist, Hate-Fueled Assaults on East Harlem Neighbors

Police say they arrested a man in East Harlem for a racial assault on his neighbor, and the instigating incident could be at least his fourth in the building.

Marlon Carr allegedly made racist remarks and punched an Asian resident in his building Sunday morning following a dispute, according to details provided by police.

The arrest brought at least three other alleged incidents to light.

The building's manager said that Carr spit on him and harassed him in January. Two other residents also said Carr used bigoted language and harassed them.

The 47-year-old New York man was arrested on charges of menacing, aggravated harassment and hate crime assault.

Police sources say Carr has nine prior arrests, including grand larceny and assault with a weapon.

Contact information for Carr's legal representation was not immediately known.

