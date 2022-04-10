Cop Shoots at Catalytic Converter Thief Blowing NYPD Roadblock on Belt Parkway: Sources

A New York City police officer fired several rounds at a white Porsche as it broke through a police roadblock Sunday morning on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

Police officers set up the roadblock for all lanes on the Belt Parkway West in connection to a fleeing vehicle from an earlier theft of a catalytic converter in the 61st precinct, the sources told News 4.

Around 6:45 a.m., the suspects allegedly drove through the roadblock and toward one of the officers manning the checkpoint.

Law enforcement sources said one officer fired at least three rounds as it fled west. The bullets reportedly struck the car's tires.

Police were able to track the Porsche to Bay 25th Street and Cropsey Avenue, where it had been abandoned by its occupants.

Sources said the involved officers were taken to Lutheran Hospital for treatment. No major injuries were reported.

Two suspects remain in the wind.

UPDATE: All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway have now been reopened. Expect residual delays in the area. https://t.co/l0msO6JHxv pic.twitter.com/feKjjBeSxx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2022

The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for several hours Sunday morning.