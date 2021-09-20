Crime and Courts

NYCHA

Contractors Expected to Be Charged in Alleged NYCHA Kickback Scheme: Sources

No public housing official has been charged at this point, the sources said. An investigation is ongoing into the depth of the alleged problem

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

NBC New York

The Brooklyn district attorney and the city's Department of Investigation are expected to announce charges Monday against more than a half-dozen contractors they say allegedly tried to bribe NYCHA supervisors to win contracts in Brooklyn public housing developments, sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The contractors were expected to surrender earlier in the morning and appear in Brooklyn state court later in the day on the bribery-related counts, the sources said. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and DOI officials are expected to announce details of the charges at a press conference later in the day.

It appears this case began after a NYCHA official reported a bribery attempt, sources said. That led to an undercover investigation that allegedly showed a more widespread problem, they added. Some contractors were allegedly trying to pay a 10% kickback to NYCHA officials on any contract they were awarded, sources said.

No public housing official has been charged at this point, the sources said. An investigation is ongoing into the depth of the alleged problem.

NYCHA couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the case.

This article tagged under:

NYCHACrime and CourtsBrooklynbriberypublic housing
