Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Conn. Man Hits 2 People in Brooklyn With Stolen Car Day After Hit-and-Run Charges: Sources

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Connecticut man who allegedly struck two people in Brooklyn with a stolen vehicle late Friday is also suspected of stealing another vehicle just the day before, according to authorities.

Kahlil Ivey was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property based on a reported car theft out of Waterbury, and he was released on Friday because he had no prior criminal record in New York City, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hours later, police say the 24-year-old jumped into a Chrysler sedan, placed the vehicle in reverse and began driving in circles, eventually striking a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman near West 15th Street and Surf Avenue in Brooklyn.

Local

Stonewall Inn 12 mins ago

Political Donations Lead Stonewall Inn to Ban Some Beers

Bronx 39 mins ago

Police Search for Two Suspects in Stabbing of Eric Adams Campaign Volunteer

Ivey then fled the scene and tried to steal another car nearby, police said. That's where he was arrested and placed into custody again.

The woman who was struck remained in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

Ivey now faces additional charges of Robbery, Poss of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynWaterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us