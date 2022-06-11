Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Harlem

Common-Law Marriage Ends in Stabbing of 79-Year-Old Wife Found in NYC Apartment: Cops

Police arrested a 68-year-old man they say fatally stabbed his common-law wife found dead inside the couple's Manhattan apartment Friday night.

The 79-year-old woman, Lanilda Nuez, was discovered by officers responding to an aid call after 10 p.m. on West 144th Street in Harlem, the NYPD said.

She was found unconscious and unresponsive in her bedroom, with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Police said she was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital.

Officers arrested Geraldo Balbuena on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to her murder. They also recovered two knives from the apartment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A motive behind the killing remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

Contact information for Balbuena's attorney was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HarlemNew York CityNYPDdomestic violencefatal stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us