Chilling Details Revealed in Sex Case of Man Arrested in Library Killing Months Later

What to Know A criminal complaint lends chilling insight into a hospital room attack allegedly made by a man who is now accused of killing a security guard at a Rockland County library

Gaudin Blanchard allegedly stabbed the guard with a kitchen knife when she asked him to turn down his headphones; she died

The district attorney's office says it is investigating why he was out on the streets after having been arrested for rape two months prior

News 4 has obtained the chilling sex attack complaint filed against a 25-year-old Rockland County man in November, less than three months before that same man, released from jail, was accused of killing a security guard in a local library when she asked him to turn down his music.

Gaudin Blanchard, of Spring Valley, allegedly entered the rape accuser's room at Nyack Hospital around Nov. 9, held her by her throat and bit her neck. He then allegedly told her, "Shut up and do not scream. Pull down your pants. I do not care about your blood."

The woman managed to fight him off, and Nyack Hospital staff took him out of the facility. She suffered "visible physical injuries to the neck and throat," according to the complaint.

Blanchard was arrested. Less than three months later, this past Tuesday, he was at the Finkelstein Library in Spring Valley around 2 p.m. and a 52-year-old security guard, Sandra Wilson, asked him to turn down his music. Blanchard allegedly lunged at her, stabbing her with a large kitchen knife on the third floor before he was held down by other patrons waiting for police.

Wilson died at a hospital. Friends and coworkers told News 4 she had worked security at the library for more than a decade. Amid questions earlier this week about why Wilson was not still imprisoned in the sex attack case, the Rockland County district attorney said that his office will be launching an investigation into what happened.

District Attorney Tom Walsh said that while he was not in the office at the time of Blanchard's arrest in December for a rape that occurred the month before, he would instruct his team to review the case thoroughly.

"As we try to understand the tragedy that occurred on Tuesday ... the question has arisen as to how [he] could be out of jail after charges for a felony crime had been lodged against him," Walsh said in a statement. "Rest assured, I will investigate this issue and reveal the findings as soon as possible."

Blanchard is due back in court in the library stabbing next week.