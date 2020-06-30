Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Child Rushed to Hospital After Shot in Leg in Brooklyn

Residents nearby thought it was just more fireworks, which have been going off in the city since mid-June, but a child was found struck in the leg by at least one of the bullets

A child was injured after getting shot in the leg in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said.

The gunshots rang out just before 10 p.m. on the corner of East 29th Street in Flatbush, according to police. Residents nearby thought it was just more fireworks, which have been going off in the city regularly since mid-June, but a child was found struck by at least one of the bullets.

The boy was bleeding after getting hit in the leg, police said, and was rushed to the hospital where he was in serious but stable condition.

Police did not have any suspects in the hours immediately after the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

