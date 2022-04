Police in New Jersey say a toddler is safe after a man stole a car with the child inside.

The vehicle was stolen along 21st Avenue in Paterson on Saturday, police said.

Officers quickly tracked down the black Mercedes SUV a few blocks away and safely located the child.

The boy was reunited with his parents shortly thereafter.

Authorities said the suspect managed to get away. No description was released by officials.