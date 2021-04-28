Chaim Deutsch Ousted From NYC Council After Pleading Guilty to Tax Fraud

What to Know Chaim Deutsch has been removed from New York City Council after pleading guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors said Deutsch filed false and fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS in 2016. Deutsch admitted claiming personal expenses as business expenses totaling $82,000

The Brooklyn district Deutsch represented includes Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay

"Based on our review of the charging document and Mr. Chaim Deutsch's plea agreement, the Council has concluded that the office of the 48th Council District has been vacated under the operation of law," Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Mr. Deutsch confessed to a crime and violated his oath of office. He is no longer a member of the City Council."

After entering the guilty plea on April 22, Deutsch was released on a $10,000 bond with travel restrictions. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.