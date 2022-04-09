Carjacking Crime Spree Suspect Leaves Trail of Violence Through NJ Town

The driver behind the wheel of a stolen Camry accused of hospitalizing at least three victims through a series of violent attacks over the course of several hours late Friday has been apprehended at his New Jersey home, officials announced.

Police said 27-year-old Dion Marsh's crime spree began in Lakewood Township shortly after 1 p.m. when he carjacked the Toyota Camry from its driver in the vaccinty of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street.

The violence escalated when police said Marsh hit a pedestrian around 6 p.m. at Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue. The extent of his victim's wasn't immediately known but police said he was last listed as stable.

Before the hour was over, Marsh allegedly stabbed a man over at Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road. Lakewood officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 27-year-old would strike again before his eventual arrest, according to police. Marsh ran over another pedestrian, this time in Galassi Court in Jackson Township. This victim was also rushed to JSUMC with critical injuries.

Investigators from the Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office believe Marsh is responsible for each of the attacks. He faces charges of attempted murder, carjacking, and bias intimidation, among other charges.

Attorney information for Marsh was not immediately known. Police said he was arrested at his home in Manchester Township late Friday.

“Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.