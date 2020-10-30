Crime and Courts

Manhattan

Cabbie Charged for Sexual Assaults After Trapping Victim in Car, Attacking 2nd From Behind: NYPD

Yellow cab driver Muhammad Wasim
NYPD

Police arrested a New York City cab driver accused of sexually assaulting two women earlier this month and officials want to find out if he had other victims.

Yellow cab driver Muhammad Wasim, 36, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking two women in Manhattan on Oct. 11 and 20, police say.

Investigators say a 28-year-old woman was sexually assault after she got into Wasim's cab around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 near Houston Street and Thompson Street in Greenwich Village.

Wasim gave the woman alcohol, locked the cab's doors and that's when he sexually assaulted her, police say.

Nine days later, on Oct. 20, authorities say the driver grabbed a 36-year-old woman walking on W 12th Street in the West Village. The second alleged attack occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Police say Wasim came up from behind and threw the woman to the ground before sexually assaulting her.

The NYPD released images of the suspect in hopes of finding other victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

