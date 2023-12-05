Crime and Courts

Bus driver allegedly kidnapped, raped teen Long Island high school student

From January until July of this year, the driver allegedly would pick up a teen student along the route and on multiple occasions raped her, including in a parking lot while still on the bus

By Tom Shea

A bus driver from Queens was accused of kidnapping and raping a Long Island high school student multiple times, according to prosecutors.

Giovanny Campos was indicted Thursday on charges including second-degree kidnapping, third-degree rape, criminal sex act and reckless endangerment, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a press release Monday. The 50-year-old, who lives in the Jamaica neighborhood, pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment and the investigation, Campos — who was known to the victim as Giovanny Guzman — worked as a driver with the Cheese Bus Company, during which time he drove a route from Central High School to North High School in Valley Stream. From January until July of this year, he allegedly would pick up a teen student along the route and on multiple occasions raped her, including in a parking lot while still on the bus.

"School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens,” said DA Donnelly.

If convicted, Campos faces up to 25 years in prison. Attorney information for Campos was not immediately clear. He is next scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 12.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Campos, or knows of anyone who may be a victim, is asked to contact NCDA’s Special Victims Bureau at (516) 571-1266.

