Burglary Suspect Torches House, Throws Ignited Clothes at Cops Before Arrest: Police

What to Know A burglary suspect who torched a Newark home, threw ignited clothing garments at police, and kicked an officer before trying to flee by jumping from a balcony was arrested, according to city authorities.

Allegedly, a man who the apparent victim knew had entered the residence and used lighter fluid to ignite clothing on a sofa in the living room area. The suspect, identified by police as Naim Workman, then allegedly threw the inflamed garments at police and kicked an officer before fleeing to the balcony. He then jumped from the balcony and was immediately arrested, police said.

Naim Workman, 34, faces charges of burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated assault upon a police officer. He also is also charged with contempt on two outstanding warrants. Other charges are pending, according to authorities.

A burglary suspect who torched a Newark home, threw ignited clothing garments at police, and kicked an officer before trying to flee by jumping from a balcony was arrested, according to city authorities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose reported the arrest of Naim Workman, 34, of Newark during Sunday night’s 2-alarm fire on Hobson Street.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. firefighters responded to a call of fire on the second floor of the residence. A second alarm was immediately sounded, with some 70 firefighters in total responding.

Before firefighters arrived, police had been called to the residence in response to a burglary in progress. Allegedly, a man who the apparent victim knew had entered the residence and used lighter fluid to ignite clothing on a sofa in the living room area. The suspect, identified by police as Naim Workman, then allegedly threw the inflamed garments at police and kicked an officer before fleeing to the balcony. He then jumped from the balcony and was immediately arrested, police said.

Workman faces charges of burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated assault upon a police officer. He also is also charged with contempt on two outstanding warrants. Other charges are pending, according to authorities. Attorney information for Workman was not immediately known.

Workman was transported to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police at the scene were also transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was considered under control at 10:44 p.m. An investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit is ongoing.