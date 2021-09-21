Crime and Courts

Burglars Break Through 2 Walls To Rob SoHo Boutique, Steal $385K in Handbags, Clothing

A trio of crafty burglars swiped nearly $400,000 in handbags and clothing from a chic Manhattan boutique after breaking through two walls to gain access to the store, police said.

The men were able to get into a building adjacent to the store on Wooster Street in SoHo just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to police. Once inside there, the three men broke through two walls in order to reach the pop-up shop called What Goes Around Comes Around.

The three men each were able to steal some of the goods inside, then fled in a silver or grey Honda Civic, police said. The men then returned at 5:15 a.m., went back inside the boutique (this time using a door, surveillance video showed), and once again walked out with more stolen items before taking off in a Dodge Ram on Spring Street.

An employee at the store later discovered the burglary and called the police. However, that was not before the fashion-forward pilferers were able to make off with $385,000 in designer handbags — by brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Burberry and more) — as well as clothing items made by the likes of Dior, Hermes, Moschino, Balenciaga and vintage demin by Levis.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to contact police.

