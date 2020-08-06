Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Windsor Terrace

Burglar Wanted in Theft of $18,000 in Cash from Brooklyn Home Hit Twice in Under a Month

A 72-year-old woman who lived at the Windsor Terrace home had her jewelry and around $ 18,000 in cash stolen, the NYPD said, and then the alleged suspect returned less than a month later

Brooklyn robbery suspect
NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man who they say stole $18,000 in cash after hitting the same Brooklyn residence two times in less than a month.

On June 26 around 1 a.m., the burglar or burglars allegedly got into the Windsor Terrace home on Kermit Place, police said. The 72-year-old woman who lived at the home had her jewelry and around $18,000 in cash stolen, the NYPD said.

The same individual returned to the spot on July 24 for another score, this one much smaller. This time, striking just before 3 a.m., the suspect got inside and removed a BLINK video camera.

News

COVID-19 20 hours ago

NYC to Impose COVID-19 Checkpoints to Enforce Cuomo Quarantine Order, Mayor Says

I-Team 8 hours ago

I-Team: Mapping 70,000 Social Distancing and Mask Complaints Made Across NYC

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes of catching him. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Windsor TerraceBrooklynCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us