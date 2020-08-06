Burglar Wanted in Theft of $18,000 in Cash from Brooklyn Home Hit Twice in Under a Month

The NYPD is searching for a man who they say stole $18,000 in cash after hitting the same Brooklyn residence two times in less than a month.

On June 26 around 1 a.m., the burglar or burglars allegedly got into the Windsor Terrace home on Kermit Place, police said. The 72-year-old woman who lived at the home had her jewelry and around $18,000 in cash stolen, the NYPD said.

The same individual returned to the spot on July 24 for another score, this one much smaller. This time, striking just before 3 a.m., the suspect got inside and removed a BLINK video camera.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes of catching him. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-TIPS.