Hell's Kitchen

Building Super, 73, Hospitalized for Rib Injuries After Hell's Kitchen Sidewalk Attack

Residents in Hell’s Kitchen want to find the suspect behind another seemingly random attack in their neighborhood

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second seemingly random attack in Hell's Kitchen in the span of a week has left a 73-year-old man in the hospital with severe injuries.

Police say the man was walking standing on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building on West 47th Street Saturday morning when he was punched in the chest and knocked to the ground.

The man, identified by neighbors as a super to a building on the block, was taken to Mount Sinai West with injuries to his ribs.

"He has lots of energy, you wouldn't think so he walks with a cane, very soft spoken. Everyday he pull the trash, he's always ready if you need him for anything," Steven Herring, who knows the victim, told News 4.

According to the NYPD's Midtown North Precinct, felony assaults are down slightly year-to-date.

A man is wanted in connection with a random sidewalk attack that left a 73-year-old man hospitalized.
NYPD
Police released images of a man wanted in connection with a random sidewalk attack that left a 73-year-old man hospitalized.

Images of the suspect were released hours after the attack by police eager to catch the attacker behind the neighborhood's second random attack this week.

Last Wednesday, a 65-year-old Asian-American woman was viciously beaten, kicked and knocked down blocks away. A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in her attack.

Neighbors say the recent attacks have them questioning their own safety.

"Is this issue about homelessness? Is it about poverty? Is it about mental health? What is the issue and where are the resources?" one neighbor was left asking.

"There's something in our culture that has been unleashed and I don't know quite what we need to do to put it back," Herring added.

The police investigation Sunday was ongoing and no arrests had been announced.

