Brother of Rapper Fetty Wap Shot, Killed in Paterson

The brother of rapper Fetty Wap was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson last week, local authorities confirmed.

Flowers and candles have been left on the Paterson block where the 26-year-old was shot and killed last Thursday.

The victim, Twyshon Depew, was the little brother of rap star and Paterson native Fetty Wap.

"Its very unfortunate and my condolences go to Fetty Wap," Mayor Andre Sayegh said Sunday. "I want to ensure everyone we are taking significant measures to bring violent criminals to justice."

The details surrounding the murder don't paint a clear picture. Depew was shot in the chest just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Lawrence Street, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive have been released.

Fetty Wap posted the news on his Instagram over the weekend, calling his brother "twin." Sharing his grief and loss, Fetty Wap lamented he couldn't protect his brother from the violence that plagues Paterson.

Neighbors from the community were equally outraged when they learned the news.

"Paterson is beautiful but this crap just keeps happening over and over again," said resident Merv Griffith.

Paterson has seen a rise in crime, according to Mayor Sayegh. The pandemic and economic hardship had put stress on the city like many others.

The murder of Depew was one of more than half a dozen shootings in the city last week. Law enforcement officials continue their investigation, but no arrests have been made.