Brother of Julia Fox Arrested in Ghost Gun Raid at Upper East Side Apartment: Police

The brother of model and actress Julia Fox was arrested in a ghost gun raid inside an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to police and law enforcement sources.

Christopher Fox faces a slew of weapons and guns charges after the NYPD found numerous ghost gun parts and components inside the home on East 84th Street on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that the 30-year-old Fox had bought at least 190 items relating to ghost guns between March 2018 and Dec. 2022, totaling more than $7,600. All of the items described by prosecutors were in the New York City apartment at the time of the raid.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Many of the items appeared to have been 3D-printed, such as silencers, large-capacity ammunition magazines and other parts. There was also an ammo press and dozens of bullets, according to prosecutors, who said Fox had enough firearm parts to put together an assault weapon-style rifle.

In addition to the gun-related items, prosecutors said police found powdered cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, amphetamine pills and Xanax pills in Fox's bedroom. Thousands of dollars in cash was also allegedly recovered at the scene, as were a pill press and other "laboratory-grade chemicals."

Sources told NBC New York that Fox is the younger brother of Julia Fox, the actress known for her role in 2019's "Uncut Gems."

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Christopher Fox was arraigned Thursday afternoon, with bail set at $450,000 cash. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 13.